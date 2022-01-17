Cockfights continue despite ban in Godavari belt on last day of Sankranti

Kakinada: Ignoring the ban imposed by Supreme Court on cockfights, people in Godavari belt organised blood sport on a large scale during the three-day Sankranti festival, which concluded on Sunday.

Hundreds of arenas were arranged in the twin districts of Godavari for cockfights, Gundata, number games, playing cards and others. In Konaseema in East Godavari district and Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, tents were erected with seating arrangements for thousands of people coming from different parts of Telangana, Karnataka and all over AP.

Hundreds of SUV cars arrived in Konaseema region from Telugu -speaking States to witness the cockfights.

Most of the coconut grounds in Konaseema were turned into cockfight betting grounds. Cocks have been brought to the grounds in the luxurious cars to Konaseema region. Betting on cockfights took place in Pithapuram, Peddapuram, Jaggampeta, Kakinada Rural, Razolu, Mummidivaram, Katrenikona and other mandals in East Godavari district and Bhimavaram, Tadepalligudem, Jangareddygudem, Kovvru, Tallapudi, Devarapalli and other mandals in West Godavari district. Large amount of cash was exchanged in the playing of Gundata and others.

The organisers arranged accommodation in hotels and fast food centers and pan outlets at the venues.

According to locals, cash on betting was exchanged anywhere between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,500 crore in the twin districts of Godavari. The police remained silent spectators during these cockfights.

Surprising point was that YSRCP leaders including MLAs and other local leaders participated in this event in both the districts. However, police raided minor betting grounds and seized cocks and cash.

On the other hand, the dead cocks were auctioned and the gamblers participated in them. Each cock was auctioned at Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000.

There were allegations against police for booking only a few people and leaving influenced people as well as political leaders. Some people questioned as to when Section 144 was in force? Why did police book some people and left others? They also violated the norms of the Supreme Court orders, they questioned.

Speaking with The Hans India, psychologist and Animal rights activists APJ Vinu that the police were trying to wash off their hands by making a few arrests and seizing some petty cash from small organisers. They don't take any action against political leaders, industrialists and others, who indulge in betting crores of rupees on cockfights, Gundata, playing cards and number games, he added.

Rajamahendravaram Urban SP said that 102 cases were booked against the organisers and seized Rs 2,12,495 apart from 83 cocks and 263 knives in Rajamahendravaram urban limits and nearby areas. People were arrested for participating in cockfights and gambling, he informed.

According to police, 342 cases were filed, and 765 persons were arrested. Rs 3.05 lakh was seized in East Godavari district under AP Gaming Act, 1974 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act of 1960.