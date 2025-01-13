Coconut farmers urged to embrace innovation

Amalapuram (Konaseema District) : The Coconut Development Board (CDB) Chairman Subha Nagarajan participated in the 45th Foundation Day celebrations of the board at the CRC Convention Hall, Ravulapalem.

Established on January 12, 1981, the board oversees and implements programmes to boost coconut cultivation and industry growth in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and other regions.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagarajan said CDB is focusing on hybrid varieties, crop protection, and advanced technologies to enhance productivity and farmer welfare.

He highlighted initiatives for plantation expansion, productivity improvement, integrated farming practices, and pest control. He urged farmers to utilise government incentives to establish processing units and increase earnings.

CEO of the board and horticulture commissioner Dr Prabhat Kumar encouraged farmers’ producer organisations (FPOs) to set up industrial parks for better marketing of coconut-based products. Multi-cropping and multi-plantation practices were also recommended for higher yields.

Kothapeta MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao said that while the district has 1.25 lakh acres under coconut cultivation, farming is becoming less profitable due to high costs. Many farmers now rely on intercrops for income.

Razole MLA Deva Varaprasad proposed marketing improvements similar to Kerala and Chhattisgarh and asked help to form an industrial cluster in his constituency. He also said that a 25-acre land was allocated for this purpose. He also called for raising compensation for damaged coconut trees to RS 2,500 and urged the establishment of a state coconut development board in Razole.

Vice-Chancellor of YSR Horticulture University Dr K Gopal emphasised research on pest control and water management practices.

Additional director CB Harinath Reddy announced plans to expand cultivation by 1,000 acres with support from government schemes.

MLC Illa Venkateswara Rao stressed that welfare schemes should translate into actionable support for farmers. He called for coordinated efforts to address challenges and empower the sector. MLC Kudupudi Suryanarayana Rao also spoke.

The celebrations concluded with a collective call to improve coconut farming’s sustainability and profitability, ensuring it remains the backbone of Konaseema’s economy.