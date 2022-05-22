Coffee With Collector : Be confident, aim high, students told

Ongole: Prakasam district collector AS Dinesh Kumar launched a first-of-its-kind programme in the state, 'Coffee with Collector', an interactive programme with the students from the government schools in the district at his residence here on Saturday.

Coffee with Collector is already being implemented by the collector of Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu, J Meghanath Reddy. He is actively interacting with the students from local government schools and is inspiring them in various angles. Dinesh Kumar, a native of Virudhunagar district, participated in the Coffee with Collector in Viruddhunagar along with his wife and Bapatla district collector, Vijaya Krishnan recently.

Inspired by the interactive programme that could boost the morale of the poor and government school students, Dinesh Kumar launched the programme in Prakasam district on Saturday.

He invited 18 girl students from Government Girls High School in Bandlamitta, and six boys from DRRM High School in Santhapet to his residence and interacted with them. He enquired each of them about their hobbies, plans and explained the life profiles of people who achieved big, even though they are born into poor families.

He advised the students to inspire from those people, set their aim high and strive accordingly to achieve them. He asked them to work on their weakness, and design a plan to success. He also shared his experiences and stories of his struggle as poor boy to get education, prepare for the competitive exams and achieve All India Service. Later, he gifted them with inspiring books by noted authors.