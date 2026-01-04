Cold Snap Continues in Telugu States with Forecast for Fog

The Telugu states are currently experiencing a cold snap, with several districts reporting single-digit temperatures at night. Although the intensity of the cold has slightly diminished over the past two days, weather experts anticipate a resurgence of colder conditions around the time of Sankranthi, followed by a gradual warming trend in the final week of January.

The Meteorological Department has issued an important statement, indicating that while there has been a decrease in temperatures in some areas, no significant changes in minimum temperature recordings are expected.

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, northeasterly and easterly winds are influencing the lower troposphere over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. The weather forecast for Andhra Pradesh for the coming three days predicts:

*Weather Outlook for North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema:*

- Dry weather is anticipated on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

- Fog may develop in isolated areas.

In Telangana, the lower-level winds are predominantly coming from the east and southeast. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has reported the following forecast for the next three days:

*Weather Analysis and Warnings for Telangana State:*

- Dry weather is expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

- Some regions may experience fog in the coming days.

Residents are advised to take precautions against the cold and be mindful of potential foggy conditions, which may affect visibility.