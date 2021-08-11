Collapse of Pulichintala project gate: Inquiry panel begins probe, visits site

Guntur: The enquiry committee led by Irrigation department Engineer in-Chief C Narayana Reddy visited Pulichintala Project on Wednesday and inspected the emergency gate which was set up in the place of crest gate No16 and studied reasons for its washing away in the floodwater on August 5.

They inspected the remaining flood gates and quality of the construction of the project. Later, they held a meeting at the project with the engineering officials. Enquiry committee convenor and Pulichintala Project superintendent engineer J Ramesh Babu, committee members K Srinivas, K Satyanarayana visited the crest gate No16 and other flood gates of the project.

Following instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government constituted the enquiry committee which inspected the project.

The committee will submit its report to the government within one week. Based on that the government will take further action.

Meanwhile, Pulichintala Project officials will seek permission of the government to install the permanent gate in place of emergency gate. After getting permission from the government, the engineering officials of the project will install the permanent gate in place emergency gate.It will take some more time.

Engineering officials informed that the emergency gate will continue till the permanent gate is installed. At present the engineering officials are filling Pulichintala Project. The officials spotted the crest gate which was washed away in the flood water within half kilometre radius from the project three days ago.