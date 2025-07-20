Collective efforts needed to ban plastic usage: Minister

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district): In a major step towards achieving a cleaner and greener Andhra Pradesh, Swarnandhra-Swachh Andhra (SASA) campaign was held at Kovelakuntla village on Saturday.

Minister for Roads & Buildings, Infrastructure, and Investments BC Janardhan Reddy participated in the campaign.

He led a rally from Kovelakuntla bus stand circle, accompanied by students, teachers and officials from various departments, forming a human chain to raise awareness about the harmful effects of plastic usage and the benefits of tree plantation.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Reddy emphasised that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was organizing Swachh Divas on the third Saturday of every month with the vision of achieving a ‘Swarnandhra by 2047.’

He informed that the theme for July is, ‘Ending plastic pollution – avoid non-essential plastics and related pollution.’ Awareness campaigns were being conducted across the State as part of this initiative.

He urged that this movement should begin at the grassroots level to make it truly successful.

Highlighting the health hazards of plastic pollution, including the rising cases of cancer due to plastic consumption by cattle and humans alike, the Minister stressed the need for collective efforts to eliminate plastic from homes, villages and towns.

He also announced that the Kovelakuntla gram panchayat would pass a resolution against plastic use, giving shopkeepers one month to switch to alternatives like paper plates, cotton bags and reusable utensils.

Minister Reddy proudly shared the success of his wife BC Indiramma’s efforts in transforming nearly 80% of Banaganapalle into a plastic-free zone and called upon Kovelakuntla to emulate the same model.

He appealed to teachers to educate students daily on plastic hazards and encouraged students to influence their families.

“A plastic-free Kovelakuntla is possible only with your cooperation,” he said, urging everyone to segregate waste at home and maintain cleanliness to ensure a healthy, oxygen-rich environment.