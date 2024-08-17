Collector assures facilities for handloom development

Guntur : District collector S Nagalakshmi visited handloom development centre, weaver complex, handloom production centre, and Saraswati Chenetha Parisrama Kula Cooperative Centre, sheds in Mangalagiri on Friday.

She assured that necessary infrastructure will be developed for handlooms. Skill upgradation and marketing facilities will be provided besides extending government concessions.

The officials recalled that Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh had taken initiative and imparted training to the weavers to upgrade their skills and set up a weavers’ centre. She examined silk sarees weaving on the modern looms, and examined the quality of the sarees. Handlooms department officials explained about weaving and reeling. She also examined the bedsheets weaving.

Nagalakshmi said the government will take steps to provide better livelihood and assured to take steps to provide modern looms to the weavers. She directed the revenue officials to identify government land to set up common works sheds in Mangalagiri -Tadepalli Municipal Corporation limits. Mangalagiri -Tadepalli Municipal Corporation commissioner Alim Basha, Handlooms department official Vanja were present.