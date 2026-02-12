Collector assures support for banana exports by rail from Tadipatri

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand on Wednesday assured full support for initiating banana exports by rail from Tadipatri to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), urging exporters to commence operations at the earliest. Chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate mini-conference hall with horticulture officials, banana exporters and stakeholders, the Collector discussed the measures required to operationalise rail-based transportation of bananas to boost exports to international markets. Anand stated that the government is prepared to extend an incentive of ₹10,000 per reefer container and has earmarked ₹1 crore towards export incentives.

He encouraged exporters to take advantage of the support and begin shipments without delay. He noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has shown keen interest in facilitating banana exports from Tadipatri and had emphasised increasing exports during a recent conference of Ministers and Secretaries.

The Collector said necessary subsidies would be provided and discussions have been held with senior horticulture officials regarding incentives.

He added that once the banana export train proves successful, it would offer long-term benefits to farmers and exporters.

Officials are also taking steps to improve fruit quality, with the horticulture department conducting training programmes for farmers across villages.

The meeting also reviewed logistics and operational issues related to exports to Iran, Iraq, the UAE and other Middle East countries.

Horticulture Deputy Director Uma Devi and exporters attended the meeting.