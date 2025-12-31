Collector calls for swift measures to facilitate industrial growth

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand on Tuesday directed officials to take swift and coordinated steps to facilitate the establishment of industries in the district and create a conducive environment for industrial investment.

Chairing the 65th District Industries and Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting at the Mini Conference Hall of the Collectorate, the Collector instructed officials of all departments to proactively support entrepreneurs and ensure timely clearances through the Single Desk Portal. He emphasised that investors should be encouraged at every stage to enable faster grounding of industrial units.

The Collector asked the District Industries Officer to select quality proposals from eligible beneficiaries under the PMEGP scheme.

He approved various incentives under the Industrial Development Policy, including power tariff concessions of ₹29,777 for two units, interest subsidy of ₹2.37 lakh for two units, investment subsidy of ₹2.49 crore for five units, sales tax concession of ₹28.85 lakh for one unit, and stamp duty concession of ₹1.02 lakh for one unit.

Officials were directed to dispose of applications submitted through the Single Window Portal within stipulated timelines.

The Lead District Manager was instructed to ensure adequate credit flow to SC and ST entrepreneurs for setting up industries. Engineering works in MSME parks were ordered to be completed on a fast-track basis by January.

The Collector also sought regular status reports on large and mega projects such as solar, wind, national highways and railway projects, and stressed priority land acquisition and alienation wherever required. APIIC officials were instructed to ensure that units allotted land but yet to commence production start operations immediately.

The meeting was attended by DRO A Malola, District Industries Officer Srinivasa Yadav, APIIC ZM Nagakumar, APSPDCL SE Seshadri Sekhar, Labour DC Lakshmi Narasayya, LDM Naresh Reddy, and representatives from various departments and industrial associations.