Collector conducts surprise inspection at RTC bus stand

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan paid a surprise visit to the APSRTC Central Bus Station in Puttaparthi on Friday morning. During the inspection, the collector examined the cleanliness of the surrounding areas, platform maintenance, power supply, and bus services.

He interacted with APSRTC RM Madhusudhan to assess service operations. The Collector also inspected the conditions of the restrooms, cleanliness levels, and the functioning of hotels, information centres, and reservation counters within the bus station complex.

He briefly interacted with passengers to understand the quality of services being offered. He expressed satisfaction with the feedback given by Sridhar, a passenger from Hindupur. Speaking to the media, the Collector directed RTC officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness at the bus station and improve sanitation measures. He emphasized the need for seamless services to avoid inconvenience to passengers and instructed the officials to enhance safety protocols. He also ordered that hotels within the RTC complex be maintained hygienically and free from litter.

Further, the Collector advised the RTC to display service schedules and other passenger information using government WhatsApp-based digital services.

The inspection was attended by RTC RM Madhusudhan, DM Inayathulla, AO Usharani, Assistant Manager Haritha, and other RTC staff.