Collector, CP review security arrangements
Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha and Vijayawada commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu on Tuesday conducted a review meeting at the...
Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha and Vijayawada commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu on Tuesday conducted a review meeting at the IGMC stadium on the security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations to be held at the stadium here on August 15. The meeting focused on comprehensive security arrangements including VVIP protection, crowd control, parade and contingency planning and traffic diversions. The celebrations are expected to be attended by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, ministers, VVIPs and a large number of people.
Addressing the officials, the Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu stressed the need for foolproof security and instructed all departments to coordinate closely to prevent any untoward incidents. Clear directives were given to ensure uninterrupted public movement, efficient traffic regulation and zero tolerance for negligence in security measures.
The Commissioner also stressed the importance of identifying alternate traffic routes, deploying sufficient personnel, and ensuring a smooth experience for all attendees. K Arif Hafeez, DIG (South-West Range), KGV Saritha, DCP, SVD Prasad, DCP, additional DCPs, ACPs, and officers from other departments in the district attended the review meeting.