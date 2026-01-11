Collector distributes new pattadar passbooks

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri announced that the State government is implementing concrete measures to provide permanent solutions to long-pending land disputes and modernise land records.

She distributed the pattadar passbooks, with the State emblem, to farmers at Pandipadu village secretariat in Kallur mandal on Saturday.

She urged farmers to resolve joint ownership and LPM disputes amicably. For passbooks deposited with banks, she assured that Tahsildars would coordinate replacements. To clear backlog issues, revenue clinics have been established, prioritising corrections for patta lands wrongly recorded as inam/endowment lands, Section 22 errors, dotted lands, and Webland discrepancies.

Collector Dr Siri expressed confidence that most land-related problems would be resolved within the next two to three months. Later, she conducted a surprise inspection of local Anganwadi centre, checking child enrolment, attendance, meal quality, nutrition standards, hygiene, kitchen facilities, stock registers, and pre-school education activities.

She instructed staff to maintain clean surroundings and provide nutritious food as per guidelines, while interacting warmly with the children.

Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, Kallur Tahsildar Anjaneyulu, and other officials were present.