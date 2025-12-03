Collector dons role of teacher during surprise school visits

Bukkapatnam: Sri Sathya Sai District Collector A Shyam Prasad donned the role of a teacher during surprise inspections at a primary school and a Zilla Parishad High School in Bukkapatnam mandal on Tuesday.

As part of the government’s Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme, the Collector inspected an ongoing assessment at the mandal primary school.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening basic skills such as reading, writing, and arithmetic, which form the foundation of a child’s learning.

Later, at the ZP High School in Pamudurthi village, the Collector interacted with Class 10 students, asking questions in Telugu, English, Hindi, and Mathematics.

Demonstrating his commitment to academic standards, he personally taught English grammar (Parts of Speech) and key concepts in Hindi, writing on the blackboard and explaining them in a student-friendly manner.

Students responded confidently to the Collector’s questions, showcasing their grasp of English and Mathematics fundamentals.

As part of the Mega Parent–Teacher Meeting (Mega PTM) initiative, the Collector encouraged value-based education.

He asked a student, B. Harika, to read verses from the “Value Education” book to foster ethical learning among students.

RDO Suvarna, DEO Krishnappa, MPDO Srinivasulu, Tahsildar Narasimhalu, Headmistress Venkata Narasamma, Bukkapatnam MEOs Gopal Naik and Mohan Babu, along with school staff, accompanied the Collector during the visit.