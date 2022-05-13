Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha seeks report on Covid pending bills

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha directed the authorities concerned to submit a report detailing sanitation, safety, fire safety and Covid pending bills in hospitals in the district.

Chief Secretary of State Medical Health Department MT Krishnababu and others addressed a videoconference from Amravati on Thursday, in which Collector Madhavi Latha, DMHO Dr R Swarnalatha and DCHS Dr Sanath Kumari participated. The Collector was directed to pay special attention to ambulance management, emergency medicines, and pest control.

The Collector said the government is focusing on complaints that drivers, doctors, and staff were harassing the families of the victims in connection with the evacuation and post-mortem.