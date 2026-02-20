Collector emphasises integrated efforts to improve public satisfaction in Nandyal

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari on Thursday called upon officials to adopt a coordinated and proactive approach to enhance public satisfaction in the implementation of priority government programmes.

Chairing a review meeting at the NIC Video Conference Hall in the Collectorate, she reviewed public perception indicators, Swarna Andhra–Swachha Andhra, iGOT Karmayogi courses, documentation uploads and other key performance areas with district officials and municipal commissioners.

The Collector directed departments to identify parameters where satisfaction levels are low and take immediate corrective steps.

She stressed the need to strengthen sanitation in urban areas, ensure hygiene and quality services at Anna Canteens, and maintain consistent monitoring as per government-assigned performance metrics.

Highlighting welfare institutions, she said improvements in BC and Social Welfare hostels—particularly in infrastructure and timely provision of hot meals—would positively impact students.

She also noted that reports indicated low satisfaction levels in certain anganwadi centres, government hospitals, schools, ration shops and bus stations, and instructed officials to focus on targeted improvements.

Reviewing the Swarna Andhra–Swachha Andhra programme, the Collector announced large-scale “Zero Litter Governance” cleanliness drives, including setting up compost pits, waste management systems and display of monthly slogans in offices.