Collector flags off voter awareness rally

Tirupati: To bring awareness on voter enrolment ahead of the 13th National Voters' Day to be observed on January 25, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy flagged off a bike rally at the old Municipal Corporation office on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the special summary revision (SSR) of voters list will enable the inclusion of voters, who applied in the preceding year and the new voters list will be published on January 5. Those who are newly included in the voters list will get voter ID cards on the National Voters' Day on January 25. The aim of the awareness rally and other programmes was to make every eligible citizen above 18 years of age to enrol as a voter. There are many youth in the age group of 18-19 years who have not yet enrolled as voters across the state and this is the time for them to get enrolled.

The Collector felt that youth was the backbone of the country and by getting voting right, they can choose correct leaders in the elections to take the country forward ahead of other nations. It is the responsibility of every voter to exercise their franchise in the elections. He added that voter enrolment was a continuous process and eligible persons can register their names at any time.

After due verification, they will be included as voters in their respective constituencies. Even after the National Voters' Day, the newly enrolled voters will be given ID cards at their doorstep after the verification. District Revenue Officer M Srinivasa Rao, Municipal Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Urban Tahsildar Venkataramana and other officials were present.

The participants in the bike rally displayed placards on the importance of the vote.