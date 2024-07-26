Collector G Raja Kumari promises to get geo tag to Mahanandi banana

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari assured that she will strive hard to get geographical identity (geo tap) to Sugandha Banana, cultivated in Mahanandi. She also assured to fix the issues at Chenchu Gudem. She was the chief guest at a programme organised by Banana Farmers Producer Company at Bukkapuram village in Mahanandi mandal of Nandyal district on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector suggested banana farmers to adopt latest technology besides their experience in the cultivation.

She ordered the officials of horticulture department to ensure marketing facilities through AP exports development authority to the banana farmers. She said that she will submit a report to the government to compensate crop damage and also assured farmers that crop loan facility would be enhanced from Rs 2 lakh. Raja Kumari inspected banana plantations and turmeric crop in Allinagaram and Bukkapuram villages and enquired the cultivation expenditure and farming mechanism. She ordered horticulture officials to be available to the farmers at field level and educate them about the techniques to increase the produce.

Later, the Collector visited Chenchu Lakshmi Gudem in Mahanandi, where she interacted with tribals cultivating mango crop. She suggested them to do inter cropping to get additional revenue.

She enquired about their children education and their wellbeing. Responding to a complaint about lack of teachers in schools, the Collector assured to take necessary action after speaking to them. She assured the tribals that pattas would be served to them after pursuing the ROSR and power connection would also be given.

After inspecting farm ponds taken up under NREGA, Collector Raja Kumari ordered the officials to ensure that one farm pond is constructed for every two acres of land. She also told them to protect coconut plants.