Collector highlights district progress on R-Day

Puttaparthi: District Collector and Magistrate A Shyam Prasad paid tributes to freedom fighters and constitutional architects during 77th Republic Day celebrations in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday.

In his address, the Collector highlighted the district’s distinctive identity rooted in spirituality, culture, and history, with Puttaparthi as headquarters symbolizing service, heritage tourism, traditional arts, and progressive agriculture.

He commended the successful State-level centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, which drew dignitaries nationwide and internationally.

Acknowledging support from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, public representatives, judiciary, police, officials, political parties, voluntary organizations, media, and citizens, the Collector outlined the Swarna Andhra @2047 vision: a poverty-free society in five years and 100% literacy by 2047, with the district targeting at least 15% annual growth across sectors. He stated the key achievements including, crop loans of Rs 5,064.83 crore to 3.37 lakh farmers (2025–26); Rs 366 crore distributed under Annadata Sukhibhava to 2.65 lakh farmers; 24 Kisan drones provided with subsidies; e-Crop registration for over 3.88 lakh hectares in Kharif; renewable energy hub: 1,238 MW solar and 462 MW wind capacity, plus major pumped storage projects; and Rs 154.98 crore wages paid, generating over 56 lakh person-days.