Collector Himanshu Shukla reviews arrangements for CM visit

Amalapuram(Konaseema District): Konaseema district administration made all arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Muramala village in I Polavaram mandal on May 11 to distribute Matsyakara Bhruti (financial assistance to fishermen folk). He will launch distribution of financial assistance to 1.10 lakh fishermen, Rs 10,000 each, across the State.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla supervised the arrangements on Sunday. He said the Chief Minister would distribute compensation to 23,458 fishermen, who were affected due to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) drilling operations. An amount of Rs 110 crore is being given to the fishermen by ONGC.

The Collector inspected the arrangements at Muramalla village prior to the CM's visit on Sunday. He inspected helipad, public meeting venue and other places along with the officials.

He issued guidelines to the revenue and police officials with regard to the arrangements to be made in view of the CM's visit.

He instructed the officials to take all precautionary measures and make his tour a success. He further said steps should be taken to avoid any untoward incidents.