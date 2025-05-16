Collector inspects arrangements ahead of Governor’s visit

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V has instructed the officials to make thorough and meticulous arrangements for the visit of Governor Abdul Nazir to Anantapur district.

On Thursday, the Collector reviewed the preparatory arrangements at R&B guest house in Anantapur city ahead of the Governor’s arrival. Vinod Kumar stated that the Governor will participate in the convocation ceremony to be held on May 17 at JNTU, Anantapur. He emphasised that the R&B Guest House should be clean, aesthetically appealing, and well-maintained. He instructed the officials to ensure repair of sofas, furniture, and air conditioners, and to avoid any disruption in water and power supply during the visit. All departments were directed to coordinate and ensure there are no shortcomings in the arrangements.

Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, RDO Keshava Naidu, Special Deputy Collector Rammohan, R&B DE Katamayya, Civil Supplies DM Ramesh Reddy, ADASO Jagan Mohan Rao, Tahsildars Harikumar, Brahmaiah, Riyaz Basha, RI Sandeep, and officials from various departments participated in the review meeting.