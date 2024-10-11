Collector inspects govt lands in Settipalli

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with TUDA, Corporation and revenue officials inspected government lands in Settipalli on Thursday and interacted with the residents, who constructed houses on the government lands in the area.

He directed land survey officials to take up a detailed survey of government lands in Settipalli to collect complete details including the available government land without any constructions and also lands on which houses came up. He assured the local people that justice will be done to those, who have constructed houses in government lands long ago.

It may be noted here that Settipalli Sadhana Committee formed by those, who constructed on government lands, has been demanding regularisation of the houses constructed.

TUDA SE Krishna Reddy, Sujana, Raveendraiah, Devi Kumari, RDO Ram Mohan, Tahsildar Bhagyalakshmi, Ashok were present.