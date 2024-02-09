Collector inspects polling distribution centre

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Election Officer and Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha inspected the proposed polling distribution centre and strong room for the Anaparthi constituency at Ramareddy ZPP Boys High School in Anaparthi on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the storage and distribution of EVM-related units, polling material, and material used for the conduct of general elections are the most important issues.

She said that as a part of the preparations to conduct the election and voting process smoothly, the local ZP Boys’ High School under Anaparthi constituency has been selected as polling material distribution centre and a temporary strong room will also be set up in the same premises.

Officials are asked to display polling centre details, BLO name, and phone number so that it is available to voters.

She visited the classroom and interacted with students and said that the state government is giving utmost priority to education.

Returning Officer M Madhuri, Assistant EROs B Nagaraju Naik, D Sunil Babu, Latif Basha, DT Ramachandra Reddy, and others were present.