Collector inspects Prez tour arrangements in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): Nandyal District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said that President Droupadi Murmu will visit Srisailam temple on December 26 and ordered the officials concerned to make her visit a grand success. The Collector along with Superintendent of Police K Raghuveer Reddy and Joint Collector T Nishanthi visited Srisailam temple on Wednesday and inspected the ongoing arrangements.

Later speaking to the media, Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said that the officials of all departments should work in unison to ensure all arrangements are in place. Informing that three helicopters would land at a time at Sunnipenta helipad, he ordered R&B Superintending Engineer Sreedhar Reddy to complete the helipad works by December 23. Trail run would be held on December 24, he informed.

The fire department officials were told to engage three fire tenders at the helipad. The DMHO is ordered to set up three health centres besides engaging a neurosurgeon, cardiologist and other experts, who need to be present along with the President convoy. The civic department officials were told to take care of sanitation works besides beautification from Sunnipenta helipad to the temple main entrance.

The electricity department officials were told to ensure uninterrupted power supply besides arranging generators. The officials were also ordered to see that potholes are patched and the sides are painted in white on the road. The temple EO was told to make necessary arrangements to welcome the President at the temple main Rajagopuram. The Collector informed that the President will inaugurate various projects taken up under Prasad scheme at a cost of Rs 43.08 crores.

The tourism department officials were told to make necessary arrangements. He directed the police to make strict bandobast arrangements besides safe room facilities following protocol norms.

SP K Raghuveer Reddy said that they are arranging strict police bandobast.