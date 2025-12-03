Collector inspects school and health centre in Chippagiri

Chippagiri: District Collector Dr A Siri directed teachers to ensure zero dropout rate among Class 10 students and achieve 100% pass results in the upcoming SSC examinations.

During a surprise inspection at Zilla Parishad High School, Chippagiri on Tuesday, the Collector reviewed attendance, interacted with students and staff, and instructed the Headmaster to personally counsel parents of dropout students and bring them back to school.

She emphasized that students who migrate with parents for work must be accommodated in seasonal residential hostels to prevent discontinuation of education. Speaking directly to Class 10 students, Dr Siri advised them to set life goals, avoid distractions such as excessive TV and mobile usage, and dedicate themselves to studies to secure a better future.

She also raised awareness about the consequences of child marriages. The Collector announced that a 100-day action plan for SSC results will commence from December 6, involving daily subject revision sessions and evening assessments, with mandatory data upload to the district portal.

She inspected midday meal arrangements and sanitation, directing officials to improve quality and ensure additional tap connections within a week.

As part of the visit, the Collector reached out via phone to two dropout students, Teja Kumar and Rohini, counselling them to return to school and continue education for a brighter future.

Officials including Mandal Special Officer Ranganath Babu, DEO Samuel Paul, and MEO Savitri participated in the programme.

Later, Dr Siri inspected the Primary Health Centre in Chippagiri and stressed the importance of timely identification and registration of pregnant women to reduce maternal and infant mortality.

Reviewing OP and pregnancy registers, she instructed medical staff to ensure strict duty discipline, monitor high-risk pregnancies, maintain adequate stock of medicines, and provide patient-friendly healthcare services.

The Collector interacted with a new mother in the maternity ward to assess service quality and advised ASHA workers to register pregnancies immediately and conduct regular follow-ups. DMHO Dr Bhaskar Raju and PHC staff accompanied the inspection.