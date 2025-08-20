Collector instructs enhanced monitoring of urea usage

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya has directed officials to ensure strict monitoring of urea allocated to the district, preventing its misuse for non-agricultural purposes.

During a district-level coordination committee meeting held at her camp office in Ongole, Ansariya announced the formation of a multi-departmental committee comprising DSO, Industries, Labour, Excise, Pollution Control Board, DTC, Vigilance and Enforcement, Police, and Agriculture officials. The collector ordered comprehensive inspections in coordination with the civil supplies department, plywood/resin and paints/varnish manufacturing units, industries, and pollution control departments. She instructed continuous surveillance through Vigilance, Transport, and Police departments to prevent unauthorised transportation of subsidised urea to neighbouring states.

The officials explained to the collector that for the current Kharif season (April-August), the district requires 54468 metric tons of urea.

Currently, 30597 metric tons remain available after distributing 30565 metric tons from the 34051 metric tons supplied so far, they informed.