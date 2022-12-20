  • Menu
Collector Krithika Shukla inspects EVM godown

District Collector Krithika Shukla inspecting EVM and VVPAT godown in Kakinada on Monday
District Collector Krithika Shukla inspecting EVM and VVPAT godown in Kakinada on Monday

Highlights

Collector Krithika Shukla on Monday inspected Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPAT godown near the Collectorate.

Kakinada: District Collector Krithika Shukla on Monday inspected Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPAT godown near the Collectorate.

She enquired about the status of the machines and directed the officials to keep updated about the status of the machines' functioning. She elicited information regarding the EVM and VVPAT machines from the officials.

She said that every month she will inspect the EVMs godwon and submit a detailed report to the State Election Commission (SEC).

RDO BV Ramana and others were present.

