Collector Madhavi Latha inspects Morampudi Junction

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram said the construction work of about 1.3-km-long flyover at Morampudi Junction in Rajamahendravaram will be started soon.

The MP and District Collector K Madhavi Latha along with the officials of various departments conducted a field-level inspection at Morampudi Junction on Tuesday.

MP Bharat Ram said that the Central government has given approval for five works worth Rs 130 crore in Rajahmundry and Narsapur parliamentary constituencies. Morampudi Junction flyover is one of these. He said that steps will be taken to complete the work within 18 months. Bypass road, service road, and 3 feet drainage construction work will be taken up under this flyover.

MP Bharat said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for these works either online or directly. Several people have died in many accidents at Morampudi Junction, which is called as 'Death Junction'. Accidents can be avoided if this flyover is constructed, he observed.

Collector Madhavi Lata said that the city will develop rapidly due to this flyover. She informed that tender process has already been completed and proposals have also been prepared for flyovers at Diwan Cheruvu, Lala Cheruvu, Bommuru Centre and Vemagiri Junction.

Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, National Highways PD Surendra Kumar, RDO A Chaitra Varshini, DPO P Jagadamba and YSRCP leaders Chandana Nageswar, Nandepu Srinivas participated.