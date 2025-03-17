Collector offers prayers at Narasimha Swamy temple

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Sri Sathya Sai District Collector TS Chetan visited Kadiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and offered prayers on Sunday.

When the Collector reached the temple, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the temple Vendi Dandi Srinivasa Reddy and the temple’s chief priest AV Narasimha Charyulu welcomed him with a Poornakumb.

Later, the Collector along with his family participated in the special pujas of the Swamy at the Ranganayaka Mandapam of the temple.

The Swamy’s Tirtha Prasadam were offered to the Collector and his family members. A portrait of the Swamy was also presented and Vedic pundits rendered Asirvachanam.

Chetan was presented a Sesha Vastra. Kadiri RDO NVS Sharma and revenue officials were presented.