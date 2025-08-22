Collector orders expeditious completion of e-crop booking

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed agriculture officials to speed up the ongoing e-Crop booking process in the district. During a field inspection at Krishnagiri mandal on Thursday, he examined castor crop fields and interacted with farmers. The Collector inquired about the investment and returns per acre and reviewed the progress of e-Crop booking, instructing officials to complete the crop loss enumeration process without delay. He also advised farmers to adopt nano urea to enhance soil health and reduce reliance on conventional fertilizers.

Emphasising diversification, he instructed horticulture officials to promote oil palm cultivation and create awareness among farmers on its economic benefits. Inspecting the plantation of farmer Brahmananda Reddy, he noted that the State government provides a subsidy of Rs 5,250 per hectare for oil palm plantation and an equal amount for inter-cropping. The farmer confirmed receipt of subsidy amounts.

Officials informed that 30 hectares had so far been brought under oil palm in Krishnagiri mandal. The Collector further encouraged farmers to take up intercrops such as cotton, red gram, green gram and black gram for additional income.

Later, Ranjith inspected Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi canal and stated that water had been supplied to 68 irrigation tanks across the erstwhile Kurnool district. Farmers submitted a request to lay a pipeline from the main canal to bring nearly 200 acres under cultivation. The Collector instructed the HNSS Superintending Engineer to study the proposal and submit a report.

HNSS SE Pandurangaiah, District Agriculture Officer Varalakshmi, HNSS EE Prasad, MPDO Mohan Kumar, Mandal Agriculture Officer Mahendra, Horticulture Officer Narendra Kumar and other officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.