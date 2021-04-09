Collector orders repoll in Ponugodu

Nellore: The district administration ordered repolling at Ponugodu in Anumasamudrampet mandal on Friday when a person reportedly dumped the ballot box in water in a poll-related dispute on Thursday.

Even though there was no resistance from the opposition, ruling party leaders in villages created tension attacking independent candidates in Atmakur mandal. Barring minor stray incidents, the district registered 51.87 per cent of polling till 5 pm.

The problem in Ponugodu arose when some people objected to supporting the elderly for polling votes. A BJP supporter protesting it dumped the ballot box in a tub. When the officials and police informed the district officials about the incident, the Collector immediately announced for conducting repoll in the village on Friday.

Further, the ruling party leaders acted violently in the Atmakur constituency where they had tried to attack opponents. In Mamuduru village of Chejarla mandal, there were heated arguments between the ruling party leaders and an independent MPTC candidate. In the incident, the ruling party leaders reportedly attacked an independent candidate and another two persons when there was retaliation from another group.

Tension prevailed in Battepadu of Atmakur constituency when rumours spread that money was being distributed to voters in the SC colony. Further, villagers of Tellagunta in Bogole mandal boycotted the polls expressing their dissent over the lack of concern on providing drinking water facilities in the village. Even though officials tried to convince them, they were away from the polling process. Further, the polling has been on a dull note since morning and it recorded 6.36 per cent by 9 am and it improved to 34.2 per cent by 1 pm.