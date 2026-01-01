Collector oversees pension distribution

Kurnool: Under the NTR Bharosa Social Pension Scheme, the district administration distributed pensions worth Rs.104.23 crore to 2,37,235 eligible beneficiaries in Kurnool district for the month of December, District Collector Dr A Siri said.

As a New Year gesture, the State government advanced the distribution by a day, ensuring pensions reached beneficiaries on December 31 instead of January 1.

The Collector personally visited households in A Gokulapadu village of Kallur mandal and handed over old-age, disability, widow, kidney ailment, and full disability pensions, interacting with beneficiaries and enquiring about their well-being. Beneficiaries expressed satisfaction over the door-step delivery of pensions on a regular basis.

Meanwhile, the Collector reviewed arrangements for the visit of State Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on January 3 to Kodumur mandal, where compensation will be distributed to farmers who suffered losses to onion crops.

Inspecting the venue at the Zilla Parishad High School grounds in Kodumur, Dr Siri directed officials to make comprehensive arrangements, including stage setup, stalls, ground leveling, drinking water, food facilities, sound systems, parking, and adherence to protocol.

She emphasized that farmers attending the programme should not face any inconvenience and that inter-departmental coordination must ensure smooth distribution of compensation.

In another key initiative, Dr Siri inaugurated a Special Control Room (Complaint Cell) set up near the Survey and Land Records Office to address grievances related to health, education, welfare hostels, and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). She instructed officials to keep the control room operational round-the-clock, resolve non-financial issues immediately, and forward reports on matters requiring funds to the government.

The control room is also tasked with monitoring doctors’ attendance at PHCs through video calls and following up on issues highlighted in the media.

The Collector noted that out of 109 calls received so far through the toll-free number 1800-425-4299, 99 complaints have already been resolved, reflecting the administration’s proactive approach. Senior officials including the Kurnool RDO, DRDA PD, district agriculture and horticulture officers, and other department heads participated in the programmes, underscoring the district administration’s focus on welfare delivery, farmer support, and responsive governance.