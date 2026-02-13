Collector participates in revenue grama sabha on land regularisation

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad along with Joint Collector M Maurya Bharadwaj, took part in a Revenue Grama Sabha conducted to address issues related to surplus lands, unclaimed properties, and regularisation of land claims.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that resolving land-related grievances remains a priority for the government.

He directed revenue officials to ensure thorough verification of land records and take transparent action so that eligible beneficiaries receive justice.

“Our goal is to maintain transparent revenue records and develop Nallacheruvu mandal into a dispute-free region. We will ensure that every eligible individual receives rightful land ownership,” he said. The Collector and Joint Collector received petitions directly from villagers and instructed officials to examine each application comprehensively and dispose of them at the earliest.

A large number of villagers attended the Grama Sabha and presented their grievances before the authorities.

Officials present at the meeting included RDO VVS Sharma, the In-charge Tahsildar, MPDO, revenue staff, and other departmental officers. Villagers expressed appreciation that senior officials shared a common platform to hear and address their concerns, describing the initiative as a positive step towards transparent and accountable land administration.