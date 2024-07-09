  • Menu
Collector receives petitions in 'Mee Kosam'

Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya received a total of 487 petitions from the public, in the ‘Mee Kosam’ public grievance redressal programme held at Markapuram on Monday.

Markapuram: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya received a total of 487 petitions from the public, in the ‘Mee Kosam’ public grievance redressal programme held at Markapuram on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she instructed district officials to focus on resolving the urges received in the Mee Kosam. The government is giving high priority to the Mee Kosam programme, and asked officials to resolve issues within the given time.

She warned that she will initiate stringent action against officials who are negligent in resolving urges. If urge is escalated from the mandal-level, she said that they must track the petition and inform its status to the petitioners.

The Markapuram sub-collector Rahul Meena, Kanigiri RDO John Irwin, special deputy collector Madhuri, and other officials were present.

