Collector receives Rs 5L donation
Anantapur: Noor Basha Dudekula Welfare Association State Officer Representative Umar Mukhtar donated Rs 5 lakhs to Anantapur Collector Anand. Umar Mukhtar said that the donation was made for the organization of the state-level sports meet being held in Anantapur from November 7 to 9 under the auspices of the AP Revenue Services Association.
The Collector said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is coming to give away prizes to the winners.
