Collector reviews election preparations across six local bodies

Nandikotkur: District Collector G Rajakumari has directed election authorities to ensure foolproof and seamless arrangements to guarantee the transparent conduct of upcoming municipal elections across the district.

On Sunday, the Collector personally inspected the facilities established at the Government Degree College in Nandikotkur, reviewing the preparedness of election material distribution points, reception centers, strong rooms, and counting halls.

Emphasizing strict adherence to State Election Commission (SEC) protocols, she ordered security personnel to maintain round-the-clock vigilance and strictly prevent unauthorized entry into premises where critical election materials are stored. Collector Rajakumari instructed officials to establish adequate counters with optimal staff deployment to facilitate the hassle-free distribution of polling materials to field personnel.

She also stressed that reception centers must be fully equipped to receive, verify, record, and store polled materials without procedural errors.

Reviewing the counting halls, she mandated the provision of adequate physical space, uninterrupted power supply, proper lighting, and robust security infrastructure to ensure a transparent counting exercise. Furthermore, the Collector directed administrative wings to complete all operational tasks for the six urban local bodies in the district within prescribed SEC timelines.

She instructed that official data regarding contesting candidates and unanimous election results be released strictly according to regulations. Urging officials to execute their duties efficiently and implement proactive measures, she emphasized maintaining complete coordination to prevent untoward incidents during the entire electoral process.