JSP candidates allege forced withdrawal of nominations in civic polls

Kurnool: Severe internal friction has surfaced within the Jana Sena Party (JSP) following allegations by Ward 16 candidate Akuthota Sujatha that party candidates were forcibly coerced into withdrawing their nominations for the Kurnool Municipal Corporation elections.

Speaking to The Hans India on Sunday, Sujatha pointed fingers at Kurnool Assembly coordinator Idhayatullah, alias Arshad, accusing him of using intimidation tactics against long-standing party workers.

Sujatha alleged that she was forcefully taken in a vehicle and threatened with immediate party expulsion and withholding of organizational support if she refused to pull out of the contest. She further revealed that high-handed pressure was exerted through telephone calls, including one made using the name of Minister TG Bharath.

According to her, candidates from Wards 7, 16, 54, 56, 61, and 62 were brought to the election office just three minutes before the deadline to execute their withdrawals under duress.

Refuting rumors that candidates received financial payoffs to step down, Sujatha emphasized that the affected leaders had been loyal to the Mega family since the Praja Rajyam Party era.

She highlighted that party workers belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Backward Class (BC) communities faced humiliation despite investing personal financial resources into building the party over a decade.

Strongly demanding disciplinary action against the coordinator, Sujatha appealed to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and general secretary Ram Talluri for justice.

She warned that the aggrieved candidates would boycott party activities, withhold electoral support from alliance partner TDP, and explore legal options if the state leadership fails to address their grievances.