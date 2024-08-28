Collector reviews PMAY housing projects

Rajamahendravaram: District collector P Prasanti on Tuesday reviewed the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing projects and emphasised achieving targets efficiently.



She instructed officials to expedite housing construction activities. She said that only systematic planning will lead to the successful completion of these projects and warned that complacency among officials and staff will not be tolerated.

Collector directed APMs to hold meetings to integrate employment guarantee scheme days under MGNREGA with housing projects and to ensure job cards are provided to eligible individuals.

She stressed the need for immediate allocation of workdays under MGNREGA, procurement of materials, and additional loan facilities. Collector also called for the provision of extra loan facilities for housing projects in both urban and rural areas.

Special attention should be given for providing basic infrastructure in government housing layouts through local agencies. She said that services such as ration card updates, electricity connections, and drinking water supply be made available to beneficiaries of housing schemes.

Housing In-Charge PR Krishna Naik, DRDA PD NVVS Murthy, DPO D Rambabu, Housing EEs G Parashuram and Suri Babu, DLDV P Veena Devi, and Divisional Panchayat Officer M Nagalatha were present.