Collector S Dilli Rao angry with cops for inaction on spa centres

Vijayawada (NTR District): NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao expressed angry over police and other authorities concerned for not taking severe action against the Spa and Massage centre organisers, who allegedly carrying out unlawful activities like prostitution. The authorities have registered cases against 10 spa centres during raids, but didn't take action against them till date, he criticised. He stated that this type of apathy is likely to lead to increased illegal activities.

The Collector insisted on taking stringent action against those, who continue unlawful activities in the guise of spa centres. He held a review meeting for rooting out the spa culture in Vijayawada city with police, taskforce, municipal corporation and ICDS officials at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dilli Rao asked the authorities to ensure constant vigil over spa centres. "If we are inactive in these types of activities, spa culture definitely shoots up in Vijayawada city like Mumbai and Calcutta.

Take action by imposing section 18, 19 under 1956 ITP Act. Police, task force and labour departments must team up and register cases and conduct review meetings for every 15 days," he suggested.The Collector directed the officials concerned to register cases against those, who rent houses for spa centre organisers besides seizing the houses. He asked the station house officers to prevent these types of illegal activities by taking strong action.

Task force ACP GV Ramana Murthy, Deputy City planner Jubin Roy, ICDS PD G Umadevi, Disha Inspector Vasavi and others attended.