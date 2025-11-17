Collector seeks public support for smooth conduct of Sai Baba centenary celebrations

Puttaparthi: Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s centenary celebrations, scheduled from November 19 to 23 at Puttaparthi, should be conducted in a grand and orderly manner with the cooperation of devotees, citizens and the media, said District Collector A Shyam Prasad.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate on Sunday, the Collector said elaborate arrangements were underway as per government directives to ensure a hassle-free experience for devoteesarriving from across India and abroad.

Coordination is being maintained between the district administration, Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust and the police department to complete all preparations on time, he added.

The Collector announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Puttaparthi on November 19. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Radhakrishnan, Governor Abdul Nazeer, former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and several other dignitaries are also expected to participate.

To manage the expected crowd of nearly one lakh people on the Prime Minister’s visit day, more than 200 special buses have been arranged. Free shuttle services will operate between Puttaparthi railway station and the Ashram.

Ten major parking zones, temporary bus stands and mobile toilets have been set up. Around 300 sanitation workers are deployed to ensure cleanliness.

A dedicated Command Control Room with toll-free number 1800-233-5598 is operational.

The district administration has also launched the “SAI 100” mobile app, offering real-time updates on programmes, accommodation, food counters, parking locations and emergency services.

Cultural programmes by various art troupes will be held at Shilpakala Vedika from November 17 to 23, while the SARAS Bazaar showcasing handicrafts and food products by SHG groups is also underway.