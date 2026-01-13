Collector, SP pay tributes to Swami Vivekananda

Ongole: Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda’s portrait at the VC Hall in the Collectorate on Monday morning, marking the birth anniversary of the revered spiritual leader. He was joined by District SP V Harshavardhan Raju and other district officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Raja Babu described Swami Vivekananda as an exceptional personality who showcased India’s tradition, culture, and glory to the world.

He emphasised that everyone, particularly the youth, should draw inspiration from Vivekananda’s life and teachings. The collector said that Vivekananda’s inspirational writings continue to motivate young people globally. He quoted the philosopher’s famous message about dedicating oneself completely to a single idea as the path to success.

SP Harshavardhan Raju highlighted Vivekananda’s role in India's freedom movement and stressed the importance of following his ideals and values for national progress. The celebration of Vivekananda’s birth anniversary as National Youth Day was acknowledged as particularly significant.