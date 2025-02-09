Collector spends a day with tribals

Salur (Vizianagaram) : District collector A Shyam Prasad, who is passionate about culture and traditions, spent a day with the tribals to learn about their lifestyle, culture and traditions. Saturday being holiday, he visited a remote area Lodda in Salur mandal where he interacted with the tribals and observed their lifestyle.

He learned about their traditional attire and their tribal ornaments. Shyam Prasad examined the food, habits and enquired about the crops grown by the tribals and how they use them.

They explained that they make a living from a small crop by selling it mostly in the markets. The district collector explained that by providing facilities like marketing for this, there is a possibility of generating more income with more value addition. Shyam Prasad said that necessary arrangements would be made for that.

He reached the waterfalls by a two-wheeler for some distance, trekking and walking some distance. He got a great experience of the pleasant atmosphere there. The collector said that the day spent with the tribals would remain a sweet memory.

Shyam Prasad said that all ways would be explored to enhance the tourism culture and traditional opportunities in the Lodda area. He said that the tribals were innocent and their way of life was delightful. However, he said that he realised that the income sources were low and that he would take up various opportunities to increase them.