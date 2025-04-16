Collector stresses widespread awareness on job melas in Anantapur

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V directed officials of all departments to promote widespread awareness regarding the upcoming job melas scheduled in the district. Chairing 4th district skill committee meeting at Anantapur Collectorate on Tuesday, the Collector emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure the success of the events.

Vinod Kumar stated that eight job melas are planned in the district in April, May, and June under the aegis of AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). He instructed social welfare, BC welfare, tribal welfare, skill development, DRDA, and other departments to initiate awareness campaigns about these job fairs. He also urged swift execution of the action plans related to skill development.

Regarding PM Vishwakarma Yojana, the Collector instructed officials to set up training programmes and create a dedicated WhatsApp group for communication. He noted that under the scheme, training had already been imparted to 6,004 candidates across 205 batches in the district, with 111 individuals currently undergoing training. He encouraged the district to submit nominations for the national-level PM Vishwakarma Awards.

Later, the Collector unveiled 2025–26 First Quarter Job Mela Calendar. The job fairs, organised by APSSDC, are scheduled as follows: Anantapur Urban on April 25, Raptadu constituency on May 2, Kalyandurg constituency on May 16, Rayadurg constituency on May 23, Guntakal constituency on May 30, Tadipatri constituency on June 6, Singanamala constituency on June 13, Uravakonda constituency on June 27.

DRDA PD Eshwaraiah, District Skill Development Officer Pratap Reddy, JNTU Placement CEA Srinivasulu, SKU Official Dr. CH. Krishna, MEPMA PD Vishwajyothi, GM of Industries Srinivasa Yadav, SC Corporation ED Radhika, DTWO Ram Anjaneyulu, BC Corporation ED Subrahmanyam, District Employment Officer Kalyani, Labour Assistant Commissioner Ramadevi, ITI Principal Ramamurthy, RUDSETI Director Vijayalakshmi, and other officials were present.