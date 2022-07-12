Collector Sumeet Kumar reviews flood situation

Rampachodavaram (Alluri Sitarama Raju District): Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector Sumeet Kumar said that flood-hit people have been moved the resettlement centres. He held a review meeting on the floods with the officials of Chinturu and Rampachodavaram sectors at Chinturu ITDA on Monday.

MLA Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi, Joint Collector and Rampachodavaram ITDA Project Officer Suraj Ganore, District Police Superintendent Satish, Polavaram Project, R&R, Administrative Officer Praveen Aditya, Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector Katta Simhachalam, Chintur ITDA Project Officer Rama Seshu and other officials participated.

Collector Sumeet Kumar said that arrangements have been made to evacuate people of four mandals in Chinturu division and Devi Patnam mandal in Rampachodavaram division. He said that tarpaulins are being given to those, who stay on the hills without coming to resettlement centres. He asked the people to inform local authorities where bridges got washed away.

Staff will be appointed to guard the people while crossing canals. Flood victims will be given rice, dal, oil, onions, water packets, milk packets, candles, matches, and tarpaulins, he informed. The Collector said that NDRF and SDRF teams are manning boats to rescue people trapped in floods.

He said that special medical camps will also be organised in villages. Flood victims are advised to call helpline numbers 7331179018 - Chinturu mandal, 9618989844 - VR Puram mandal, 8106952515 - Kunavaram mandal, 9347860196- Yatapaka mandal, and 08864243561- Rampachodavaram division.