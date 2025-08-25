Collector unhappy with working of solid waste plant

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector and Municipal Commissioner (FAC) P Prasanthi expressed strong dissatisfaction with the performance of the Municipal Corporation’s Solid Waste Management Plant. She conducted a surprise inspection of the solid waste management centre at Luthergiri on Sunday. She expressed her anger that despite the city generating 160 tons of waste daily, the process of separating wet and dry waste is not being properly implemented. She also expressed severe displeasure over the absence of the concerned Assistant Engineer (AE) and ordered municipal officials to issue a show-cause notice to him.

She warned that negligence in duty would not be tolerated. During her visit, the collector observed the ground-level implementation of waste collection, processing, recycling, and composting. She enquired about the process details from the health officials. Prashanti stated that the Solid Waste Management department needs to play a more crucial role in protecting the environment, preventing pollution, and converting waste into resources.

The collector also suggested launching public awareness campaigns to transform Rajamahendravaram into a “Swachh” (clean) city. She emphasised that segregating wet and dry waste at home is the personal responsibility of every citizen.

Additional Commissioner PV Ramalingeshwar Rao, Deputy Commissioner S Venkata Ramana, SE MCH Koteswara Rao, EE Rita, DE K Satyanarayana, and other officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.