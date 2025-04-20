Collector urges people to participate in Swarna Andhra mission

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector G Lakshmisha has urged the denizens of Vijayawada to actively participate in Swarna Andhra - Swachh Andhra mission to protect the environment and to achieve the goal set by the State government for clean Andhra Pradesh.

Lakshmisha along with Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan participated in the programme, organised in Nara Chandrababu Naidu colony near Benz circle on Saturday.

The Collector said the State government is conducting the Swachh mission aiming to collect e-Waste. He noted that use of electronic goods increased rapidly in day to day life and people are throwing the unused electronic materials, causing environmental damage. He said e-Waste, including electronic and electrical goods like laptops. computers, printers, fax machines, land phones, chargers, electrical cookers, televisions, remotes, batteries stereo recorders, old motors, water heaters and other materials contain harmful chemicals and other materials that may cause environmental damage and create health problems to the people.

The Collector said approximately 700 tons of e-Waste materials are produced every day in Vijayawada and felt for the need of recycling these materials. He said the harmful chemicals and materials cause harm to the heart, lungs and other body organs. He said the government is creating awareness on the harmful effects of e waste materials and urged the people to participate in the campaign for the dismantling of e waster in a systematic manner.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan said electronic and electrical goods usage is more in urban areas and industrial areas. He said the state government is taking steps for collection of e waste materials and felt income can be generated by recycling these e waste materials.

VMC commissioner Ch Dhyana Chandra said the VMC is trying to keep Vijayawada clean and beautiful implementing the Swarna Andhra and Swachh Andhra mission. He said special drive is conducted to collect the e waste materials in the city. The officials and the local people taken a pledge to keep Vijayawada city free from e waste and participate in the rally.