Collector urges volunteers to adopt families under P4 scheme

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar has called upon volunteers and mentors to come forward and adopt “Bangaru Kutumbalu” (Golden Families) under the prestigious P4 (Public, Private, People Partnership) programme.

Addressing a media conference at the District Collectorate on Monday, the collector said the innovative P4 scheme was launched in March by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with the goal of transforming lives through collective partnerships. A detailed survey was conducted from March 9 to 25 to identify underprivileged families eligible for support.

The collector said that out of 352 village and ward secretariats in the district, a survey was completed in 144, identifying 92,683 Bangaru families with a total population of 3,13,041 members.

He appealed to donors and citizens to adopt these families to support their social and economic development. He clarified that financial aid is not mandatory for mentors, and simply guiding and mentoring the families would be sufficient. The primary goal of the P4 scheme is to uplift families from poverty to prosperity, he stressed.

He also mentioned that details of eligible Bangaru families have been uploaded online, making it possible for anyone across the country to adopt a family through the portal. The district administration will always be available to assist the mentors throughout their journey. Setting an example, the Collector himself adopted a farm labourer’s family from Ainada village in Paderu mandal. Joint Collector Dr MJ Abhishek Gowda also adopted a family from Guthulaputtu village.

Collector AS Dinesh Kumar also announced that the ‘Aakanksha Hot’ programme will be conducted from August 2 to 25 as part of the Sampoornta Abhiyaan Samman Samaroh initiative. He expressed happiness over the district being recognised as an Aspirational District under the NITI Aayog framework. He said that in the Rampachodavaram division, Gangavaram, Maredumilli, and Mylavaram blocks have been identified as aspirational blocks. The programme will focus on six key areas Health & Nutrition, Agriculture, Education, Model School Development, and Social Development. The collector informed that the district has received an incentive of Rs 10 crore under NITI Aayog’s support. Branding coffee and other horticulture crops under the label “Made in Araku” has opened up better income opportunities for tribal farmers, he noted.

TRICOR Collector Sahith, Deputy Collector MS Lokeswara Rao, CPO PVL Prasad, and other officials were present at the media interaction.