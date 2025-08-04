Collector visits sacred Tumburu Theertham

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar visited Tumburu Theertham on Sunday a sacred water body located to the north of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

He said that the theertham is believed to wash away all sins and bestow salvation upon those who bathe in its holy waters

The Collector who trekked to the revered theertham nestled deep in the Tirumala forests, explained its spiritual significance and urged that more devotees be given the opportunity to visit.

„Tumburu Theertham is opened to devotees only once a year, typically on Phalguna Pournami or Chaitra Pournami in the month of March. Due to this limited access, many pilgrims miss the chance to experience its sanctity,“ he stated. Recognising the growing devotion and interest among pilgrims, he discussed the possibility of expanding access beyond the traditional one-day window. Since the Theertham lies within a reserved forest area, regular visits by the public are currently restricted to preserve the ecosystem.

To assess the feasibility of increasing access, Dr Venkateswar conducted an on-site inspection along with forest department officials.

“We are exploring ways to ensure that even during regular days, pilgrims can visit the theertham without facing difficulties, while also maintaining the ecological balance,” he said. Tumburu Theertham is not only steeped in religious significance but is also part of a delicate forest reserve.