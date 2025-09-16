Collectors' Conference Continues: CM Chandrababu Naidu Focuses on IT, Revenue, and Law and Order

Live
The Collectors' Conference, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is entering its second day at the AP Secretariat in Amaravati.
The Collectors' Conference, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is entering its second day at the AP Secretariat in Amaravati. Today's discussions will centre on the IT and Revenue departments, with a particular emphasis on revenue-generating sectors.
In addition to these topics, CM Naidu is expected to address issues related to Human Resource Development (HRD) and Health during the conference's second day. This evening, a significant session will convene with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to tackle law and order in the state. Key suggestions aimed at combating drug use and marijuana will also be on the agenda, alongside a review of measures to protect women and children.
Yesterday's discussions in the conference saw CM Naidu express his frustration regarding the recent outbreak of diarrhoea in Rajarajeshwaripet, Vijayawada. He described the situation as a failure of human oversight, urging authorities to learn from the incident in Turakapalem, Guntur district, and maintain constant vigilance. Furthermore, he confirmed that the construction of incomplete medical colleges will proceed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.