Collectors interact with farmers on their day out

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, his wife and Bapatla District Collector Vijaya Krishnan along with their children spent about a day in the interaction with farmers, during their family outing on Sunday.

The Collectors couple and their children went for a field trip to Naguluppalapadu mandal and visited a tobacco barn. They interacted with the farmers and enquired about cultivation, curing and grading process of tobacco and observed processes. They also spoke to chilli, Bengal gram, red gram and black gram farmers and asked about their management of the pests. The Collectors advised them to use pesticides and fertilisers only when and as per the quantity the agriculture scientists suggested.

Responding to the farmers, Prakasam District Collector Dinesh Kumar said that the government is keen to provide minimum support prices to the crops, identification cards to the tenant farmers, etc and assured them that the banks are ready to offer generous loans to the farmers. When the farmers said that if the government could provide water from Gundlakamma reservoir to the full capacity, the collector assured them to take necessary action to release maximum water to the crops under the project.