Collector’s lays emphasis on maintaining cleanliness

Markapuram: The Markapuram district in-charge collector P Raja Babu said that respect and recognition come through maintaining cleanliness in one’s surroundings.

He urged citizens to participate in district development while maintaining personal and environmental hygiene during the ‘Swachh Sankranti - Viksit Bharat G RAM G GramSabha’ held at Tippayapalem in Markapur mandal on Monday.

The villagers welcomed the Collector Raja Babu, Markapuram MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy, DPO M Venkateswara Rao, and officials with drums.

They showered flowers as they conducted the first constituency-level Gram Sabha after Markapuram’s formation as a separate district.

The MLA highlighted achievements, including the construction of 119 kilometres of cement roads and the upgrading of the local government hospital to district-level status within eighteen months. He outlined plans to develop the region as a horticulture hub to benefit farmers and create local employment opportunities. The MLA said that extensive land is available for industrial establishment in the Markapuram district.